Tom Green County jail logs: May 20, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 17, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 3

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE WHEN UNLICENSED: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER: 1

OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER IN MOTOR VEHICLE -DRIVER: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

AGG KIDNAPPING FOR RANSOM/REWARD: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1

*MO*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY: 1

TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

SP SPEEDING ICON: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DC- OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1

DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE MINOR 3RD-ENH: 1

NO TEXAS DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY: 1

MISC FTA: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC CPF X 12: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Leslie Green mug shot

Leslie Green

SO Number: 71583

Booking Number: 451331

Booking Date: 05-20-2024 2:05 am

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

Richard Jackson mug shot

Richard Jackson

SO Number: 42484

Booking Number: 451330

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 11:59 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Ralph Garcia mug shot

Ralph Garcia

SO Number: 32855

Booking Number: 451329

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 11:49 pm

Charges:

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

Bond: $1000.00

Alex Davis mug shot

Alex Davis

SO Number: 108231

Booking Number: 451328

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 11:03 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NO DRIVERS LICENSE WHEN UNLICENSED

Bond: $2090.00

Luis Govea mug shot

Luis Govea

SO Number: 61434

Booking Number: 451327

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 10:55 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER

OPEN *CPF* OPEN CONTAINER IN MOTOR VEHICLE -DRIVER

Bond: No Bond

Christina Portwood mug shot

Christina Portwood

SO Number: 104638

Booking Number: 451325

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 6:36 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Nicole Garza mug shot

Nicole Garza

SO Number: 108229

Booking Number: 451324

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 5:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Adrian Mora mug shot

Adrian Mora

SO Number: 108228

Booking Number: 451323

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 3:49 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $4800.00

Paxton Martin mug shot

Paxton Martin

SO Number: 86739

Booking Number: 451322

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 2:49 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $1000.00

Emilio Vallejo mug shot

Emilio Vallejo

SO Number: 87154

Booking Number: 451321

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 2:16 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Romualdo Cabrera-osorio mug shot

Romualdo Cabrera-osorio

SO Number: 108227

Booking Number: 451320

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 11:05 am

Charges:

AGG KIDNAPPING FOR RANSOM/REWARD

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $500.00

Joasiah Rodriguez mug shot

Joasiah Rodriguez

SO Number: 107422

Booking Number: 451319

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 6:52 am

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $5000.00

Carrillo Garcia mug shot

Carrillo Garcia

SO Number: 108226

Booking Number: 451318

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 5:42 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

DRIVERS LICENSE – NO

Bond: $1802.00

Robin Gant mug shot

Robin Gant

SO Number: 108225

Booking Number: 451317

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 2:37 am

Charges:

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: $7500.00

Levern Hardin mug shot

Levern Hardin

SO Number: 19332

Booking Number: 451316

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 2:34 am

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: $5000.00

Erica Gomez mug shot

Erica Gomez

SO Number: 108224

Booking Number: 451315

Booking Date: 05-19-2024 1:26 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $4000.00

Leon Janusz mug shot

Leon Janusz

SO Number: 104249

Booking Number: 451314

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 11:23 pm

Charges:

*MO*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

Bond: No Bond

Paul Villanueva mug shot

Paul Villanueva

SO Number: 108223

Booking Number: 451313

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 9:35 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

Bond: $1362.00

Oscar Torrez mug shot

Oscar Torrez

SO Number: 96049

Booking Number: 451312

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 7:28 pm

Charges:

SP SPEEDING ICON

Bond: $309.40

Natasha Rogers mug shot

Natasha Rogers

SO Number: 108222

Booking Number: 451311

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 7:06 pm

Charges:

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $9000.00

Jamey Perkins mug shot

Jamey Perkins

SO Number: 55095

Booking Number: 451310

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 4:09 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $3300.00

Daniel Gibson mug shot

Daniel Gibson

SO Number: 108221

Booking Number: 451309

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 3:05 pm

Charges:

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: $7500.00

John Jurgens mug shot

John Jurgens

SO Number: 20493

Booking Number: 451308

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 6:15 am

Charges:

PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Christian Carrillo mug shot

Christian Carrillo

SO Number: 96212

Booking Number: 451307

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 5:03 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $5000.00

Skyler Lubus mug shot

Skyler Lubus

SO Number: 108219

Booking Number: 451306

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 3:43 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Braeden Guerrero mug shot

Braeden Guerrero

SO Number: 108218

Booking Number: 451305

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 3:23 am

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DC- OFFENSIVE GESTURE

DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE MINOR 3RD-ENH

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

NO TEXAS DRIVERS LICENSE

Bond: $6357.10

Stefanie Teruell mug shot

Stefanie Teruell

SO Number: 108216

Booking Number: 451302

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 2:24 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $7500.00

Anthony Garcia mug shot

Anthony Garcia

SO Number: 89134

Booking Number: 451301

Booking Date: 05-18-2024 1:21 am

Charges:

RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

MISC FTA

Bond: $986.00

Rex Whetstone mug shot

Rex Whetstone

SO Number: 96598

Booking Number: 451300

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 11:04 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

Bond: $2500.00

Matias Santamaria mug shot

Matias Santamaria

SO Number: 96949

Booking Number: 451298

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 9:45 pm

Charges:

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

Bond: $2500.00

Ezekiel Salinas mug shot

Ezekiel Salinas

SO Number: 101842

Booking Number: 451297

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 7:15 pm

Charges:

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

Bond: $25000.00

Herbert Chipman-smith mug shot

Herbert Chipman-smith

SO Number: 68923

Booking Number: 451296

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 6:27 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X6

Bond: $5000.00

Norma Hernandez mug shot

Norma Hernandez

SO Number: 64331

Booking Number: 451293

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 4:14 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond: $68000.00

Michael Durst mug shot

Michael Durst

SO Number: 29987

Booking Number: 451295

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 4:05 pm

Charges:

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $1000.00

William Drennan mug shot

William Drennan

SO Number: 41421

Booking Number: 451294

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 4:04 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 12

Bond: No Bond

Richard Delacruz mug shot

Richard Delacruz

SO Number: 99563

Booking Number: 451292

Booking Date: 05-17-2024 1:53 pm

Charges:

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

