Tom Green County jail logs: April 10, 2024
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
CLASS C=ASSAULT TO POLICE OFFICER: 1
FTS DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN: 1
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
*J/NISI * RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
Julie Keith
SO Number: 108017
Booking Number: 450608
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 9:13 pm
Charges:
*GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
Bond: No Bond
Earl Kennon
SO Number: 36705
Booking Number: 450607
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 9:00 pm
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
CLASS C=ASSAULT TO POLICE OFFICER
FTS DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN
Bond: $1432.00
Luis Aguilera-abarca
SO Number: 104058
Booking Number: 450606
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 7:47 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Amber Lopez
SO Number: 79415
Booking Number: 450605
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 2:32 pm
Charges:
POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1420.00
Kaden Jones
SO Number: 103350
Booking Number: 450604
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 1:15 pm
Charges:
*J/NISI * RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: No Bond
Thomas Nuncio
SO Number: 22594
Booking Number: 450603
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 10:58 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Alexandro Martinez
SO Number: 68035
Booking Number: 450602
Booking Date: 04-09-2024 7:30 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.