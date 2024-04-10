Tom Green County jail logs: April 10, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

CLASS C=ASSAULT TO POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTS DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*J/NISI * RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

Julie Keith mug shot

Julie Keith

SO Number: 108017

Booking Number: 450608

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 9:13 pm

Charges:

*GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

Bond: No Bond

Earl Kennon mug shot

Earl Kennon

SO Number: 36705

Booking Number: 450607

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 9:00 pm

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

CLASS C=ASSAULT TO POLICE OFFICER

FTS DESIGNATED POINT-STOP SIGN

Bond: $1432.00

Luis Aguilera-abarca mug shot

Luis Aguilera-abarca

SO Number: 104058

Booking Number: 450606

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 7:47 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Amber Lopez mug shot

Amber Lopez

SO Number: 79415

Booking Number: 450605

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 2:32 pm

Charges:

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1420.00

Kaden Jones mug shot

Kaden Jones

SO Number: 103350

Booking Number: 450604

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 1:15 pm

Charges:

*J/NISI * RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: No Bond

Thomas Nuncio mug shot

Thomas Nuncio

SO Number: 22594

Booking Number: 450603

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 10:58 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Alexandro Martinez mug shot

Alexandro Martinez

SO Number: 68035

Booking Number: 450602

Booking Date: 04-09-2024 7:30 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

