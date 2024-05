Tom Green County jail logs: May 27, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 24, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 3

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

MISC CPF X3: 2

BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC FTA: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

CPFX2: 1

DWLI: 1

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

TAMPER W/ELECTRONIC MONITORING DEVICE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INTERFER W/CHILD CUSTODY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

Alejandro Hernandez mug shot

Alejandro Hernandez

SO Number: 108277

Booking Number: 451484

Booking Date: 05-27-2024 3:57 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: No Bond

Christopher Webb mug shot

Christopher Webb

SO Number: 84485

Booking Number: 451483

Booking Date: 05-27-2024 3:01 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Fidel Huerta mug shot

Fidel Huerta

SO Number: 88112

Booking Number: 451482

Booking Date: 05-27-2024 2:55 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Harrison Hambright mug shot

Harrison Hambright

SO Number: 108276

Booking Number: 451481

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 11:30 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Alicia Armstrong mug shot

Alicia Armstrong

SO Number: 108275

Booking Number: 451480

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 11:08 pm

Charges:

BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Veronica Baca mug shot

Veronica Baca

SO Number: 108274

Booking Number: 451479

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 10:41 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Lonnie Free mug shot

Lonnie Free

SO Number: 77036

Booking Number: 451478

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 9:46 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Jorden Garcia mug shot

Jorden Garcia

SO Number: 103659

Booking Number: 451477

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 6:23 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: No Bond

Neisha Samuel mug shot

Neisha Samuel

SO Number: 108273

Booking Number: 451476

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 5:23 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Deanna Sherman mug shot

Deanna Sherman

SO Number: 108058

Booking Number: 451475

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 12:36 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Dean Thomas mug shot

Dean Thomas

SO Number: 100938

Booking Number: 451474

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 9:33 am

Charges:

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

*GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Bond: No Bond

James Ramsey mug shot

James Ramsey

SO Number: 56036

Booking Number: 451473

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 6:59 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Samuel Greear mug shot

Samuel Greear

SO Number: 104490

Booking Number: 451472

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 5:09 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Ivan Alfaro mug shot

Ivan Alfaro

SO Number: 84959

Booking Number: 451471

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 3:29 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Ladaynian Evans mug shot

Ladaynian Evans

SO Number: 108272

Booking Number: 451470

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 2:25 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $8000.00

Andrew Vasquez mug shot

Andrew Vasquez

SO Number: 108271

Booking Number: 451469

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 2:03 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: $10000.00

Cody Helmers mug shot

Cody Helmers

SO Number: 89640

Booking Number: 451467

Booking Date: 05-26-2024 1:03 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Lorena Cuellar mug shot

Lorena Cuellar

SO Number: 108269

Booking Number: 451466

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 11:30 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $2500.00

Terry Williams mug shot

Terry Williams

SO Number: 91310

Booking Number: 451465

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 11:18 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $3000.00

Ana-faith Caraballo mug shot

Ana-faith Caraballo

SO Number: 108268

Booking Number: 451464

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 11:07 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: $16000.00

Derrick Rodriguez mug shot

Derrick Rodriguez

SO Number: 108267

Booking Number: 451463

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 9:19 pm

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: $45000.00

Micahael Lara mug shot

Micahael Lara

SO Number: 108266

Booking Number: 451462

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 9:00 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

Bond: $1546.00

Ruben Lombrana mug shot

Ruben Lombrana

SO Number: 86223

Booking Number: 451461

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 8:38 pm

Charges:

*CPF*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

*VOP*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

NO DRIVERS LICENSE

Bond: $464.00

Sally Stewart mug shot

Sally Stewart

SO Number: 22855

Booking Number: 451460

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 6:30 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1000.00

Valerie Molina mug shot

Valerie Molina

SO Number: 77192

Booking Number: 451459

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 5:47 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

CPFX2

DWLI

Bond: $1690.00

Angelina Rascon mug shot

Angelina Rascon

SO Number: 108265

Booking Number: 451458

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 5:28 pm

Charges:

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY

Bond: $45000.00

Carlton Davis mug shot

Carlton Davis

SO Number: 97214

Booking Number: 451457

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 4:36 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC CPF X3

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON

Bond: $2540.00

Roxanne Williams mug shot

Roxanne Williams

SO Number: 108263

Booking Number: 451455

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 12:23 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: No Bond

Corinne Rojas mug shot

Corinne Rojas

SO Number: 108262

Booking Number: 451454

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 11:35 am

Charges:

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

Bond: $100000.00

Justin Cox mug shot

Justin Cox

SO Number: 69658

Booking Number: 451453

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 8:31 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Ashley Gaitan mug shot

Ashley Gaitan

SO Number: 83334

Booking Number: 451451

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 5:39 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $21662.00

Krystal Robles mug shot

Krystal Robles

SO Number: 107137

Booking Number: 451437

Booking Date: 05-25-2024 12:50 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $3000.00

Lorraine Culbert mug shot

Lorraine Culbert

SO Number: 108255

Booking Number: 451430

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 7:58 pm

Charges:

TAMPER W/ELECTRONIC MONITORING DEVICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $35000.00

Kaeli Kading mug shot

Kaeli Kading

SO Number: 104949

Booking Number: 451431

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 7:45 pm

Charges:

*CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $2500.00

Byron Cole mug shot

Byron Cole

SO Number: 57335

Booking Number: 451429

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 7:16 pm

Charges:

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3

Bond: $662.00

Corrinne Valadez mug shot

Corrinne Valadez

SO Number: 101504

Booking Number: 451428

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 6:41 pm

Charges:

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Shallyn Keraly mug shot

Shallyn Keraly

SO Number: 108254

Booking Number: 451426

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 4:10 pm

Charges:

*GJI* INTERFER W/CHILD CUSTODY

Bond: $50000.00

Teresa Clark mug shot

Teresa Clark

SO Number: 24845

Booking Number: 451425

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 2:50 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Freddy Cantu mug shot

Freddy Cantu

SO Number: 14217

Booking Number: 451423

Booking Date: 05-24-2024 11:24 am

Charges:

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

