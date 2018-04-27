Tom Brokaw Comes Out Swinging Against Linda Vester's Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

A former NBC correspondent has accused Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment, an allegation the longtime newsman denies.

Linda Vester, who worked at the peacock network from 1989 to 1999, told Variety that the anchor tried "to force her to kiss him" on two occasions, groped her in a NBC conference room and showed up to her hotel room uninvited.

Brokaw, who manned the anchor desk at the "NBC Nightly News" for 22 years, issued a statement denying the accusations.

"I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC," he said. "The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other."

Vester said she did not report Brokaw's alleged behavior because she feared it would end her career. She left NBC for Fox News, where she worked until 2006.

She said she was speaking publicly now to illustrate a culture at the network where male bosses treated female colleagues as sexual objects.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported another female employee at NBC said Brokaw took her hands and placed them on his chest and invited her to his office to discuss her career. The woman, who was not named, said she declined.

Brokaw denied her claim as well.

