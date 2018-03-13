Tom Brady can chug a beer quicker than you can read this sentence

Tom Brady isn't much of a beer drinker, apparently, but he appears to be quite good at throwing the stuff back.

The New England Patriots star was chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Monday, when the talk show host challenged Brady to a chugging contest.

Although Brady told Colbert he drank beer "rarely," he said he "was a pretty good beer chugger back in the day," when Colbert brought out what appeared to be two beers, three-quarters full. Brady smashed the whole thing in about two seconds.

TONIGHT: Tom Brady doesn't usually drink beer, but when he does... pic.twitter.com/xGWdnlhJOR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

While the inevitable GOAT gushing ensued on Twitter, some folks raised a quizzical brow at what exactly was in Brady's glass, and whether it was 'beer' as opposed to beer. Others brandished the detail that the glasses weren't full.

It’s half a beer! “Chug a beer” based off the rules has to be a full beer! — David G. (@Ironman3319) March 13, 2018

Look, whatever. That's some undeniably skilful chugging, beer or not. And it's not the first we've heard of Brady's inhuman chugging ability, with his teammates all singing his praises back in 2014.

Meh, I'll be over here, savourin' and sippin' my own beer, with nothing to prove.

