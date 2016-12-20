Tom Arnold: I Have "Racist" Trump Outtakes From 'The Apprentice'

Tom Arnold claims he has unreleased outtakes of Donald Trump using racially inflammatory language including "every offensive, racist thing ever," recorded when the president-elect was the star of The Apprentice.

The actor-comedian made the revelation on Dori Monson's KIRO Radio show, and further claimed the tapes had Trump using all manner of foul language, as well as calling his son a "retard."

"I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever," said Arnold on Friday's show.

He added: "It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children."

Asked by the host as to why he was given the tapes in the first place and why he didn't release them before the election, Arnold said that the people who sent the clips to him worked on The Apprentice and put together a compilation of Trump saying controversial things as a "funny" "Christmas video," as they didn't expect the real estate mogul to win the election. "[When] the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together. He wasn't going to be president of the United States."

When it became clear that Trump had a realistic chance of taking the White House, Arnold claims Hillary Clinton as well as new Apprentice star Arnold Schwarzenegger's agent got involved and wanted the tapes released. "The Sunday before the election, I get a call from [Schwarzenegger] CAA agent, sitting next to [Clinton]. They said, 'I need you to release him saying the N-word.' I said, 'Well, now these people - two editors and an associate producer - are scared to death. They're scared of his people, they're scared of they'll never work again, there's a $5 million confidentiality agreement.' "

In October, weeks before polling day, Trump's campaign almost derailed after for the now-infamous Access Hollywood outtake of the GOP candidate and host Billy Bush engaging in "locker-room talk." Although the long-rumored Apprentice tapes never surfaced before Nov. 8, Arnold, who has known Trump for decades, said later in the interview that he doubts they would have made much difference. "I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, he's sitting matter-of-factly in front of there has to be 30 people there, and he's matter-of-factly saying all of this stuff. So I think they would have liked him more, the people. For being politically incorrect."

Days after Arnold's claims, the actor took to Twitter on Tuesday night to say he had received a voicemail from Trump's camp about a defamation suit. "So it's on! Open Apprentice vaults 4 discovery! Miss Universe too!!" he tweeted.

Wife told me there's house line VM from Trump Camp about defamation suit so it's on! Open Apprentice vaults 4 discovery! Miss Universe too!!

- Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 21, 2016

Dec. 21: 9 a.m. ET: Updated with Arnold's tweet.