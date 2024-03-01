Tolls go up today on the Garden State Parkway and NJ Turnpike. Reminder on how much

As of Friday, commuters traversing the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway can expect a slight bump in toll rates, with passenger car fares increasing by 3%.

According to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, this uptick translates to a 15-cent rise on Turnpike tolls and a 5-cent increase on Parkway tolls for the average passenger vehicle.

The increase comes as part of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority 2024 budget.

It's important to note that passenger cars enjoy a discounted E-Z Pass rate during off-peak hours. Peak periods, defined as 7 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as all day on weekends, will continue to carry standard toll rates.

As motorists adapt to the new toll rates, state officials encourage commuters to utilize E-Z Pass and take advantage of off-peak travel times to minimize costs.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Garden State Parkway and NJ Turnpike tolls go up now