Tolleson man arrested after argument in Phoenix smoke shop escalates into fatal shooting

A Tolleson man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an argument at a Phoenix smoke shop Monday morning left a customer shot dead, according to court records.

Phoenix police have accused 33-year-old Alvin Massenburg II of second-degree murder and a weapons charge in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Amos Kemp, 38, at High City Smoke Shop near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9 a.m. Monday morning and discovered Kemp lying on the floor next to a knife with a gunshot wound, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Rob Scherer wrote in a press release. Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to charging documents, the argument began in the checkout line when Kemp's wife encountered difficulties using Google Pay for a purchase. Following a shop clerk's suggestion, Kemp's wife turned to Massenburg, who was behind her in line, to seek assistance with the app, according to police records.

However, Kemp’s wife said in court papers that Massenburg, who she noticed had a gun in his waistband, “was rude” to her. As a result, she stepped out of line and allowed Massenburg to make his purchase, according to court records.

Kemp was reportedly angered by Massenburg's comments, and an argument ensued between the two men, charging documents state. Surveillance video shows Massenburg stepping outside the store with a gun in hand and Kemp following him, court papers state. After turning around and striking Kemp twice in the head, Massenburgthen shot the victim in the chest, according to police records.

According to police records, following the shooting of Kemp, Massenburg fled to a car driven by a woman and departed from the scene. Court documents suggest that during the altercation, Kemp might have retrieved a knife from his pocket, as indicated by his wife, who mentioned his habit of carrying a knife on his hip.

Investigators identified Massenburg using surveillance video and his credit card information, according to court documents. Court records indicate that police attempted to interview both Massenburg and the driver, but Massenburg requested an attorney. In an interview, the driver described Massenburg as “not being an angry individual,” court papers state.

Massenburg was booked into a Maricopa County jail, and his bond has been set at $500,000. He was slated to next appear in court this upcoming Wednesday.

Madeline Nguyen is a breaking news reporter for The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Alvin Massenburg II arrested in fatal shooting at Phoenix smoke shop