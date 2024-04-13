New toll collection system on Ohio Turnpike: What travelers need to know

(WJW) – You can now travel the entire length of the Ohio Turnpike without stopping to pay a toll.

The Turnpike Commission reconfigured the system to make it safer and more convenient. The new open toll system, which has been in the works for 5 years, saves money for drivers and the Turnpike Commission.

In addition to four new overhead toll plazas, like the one just east of Lordstown, seven traditional toll plazas have been removed, cutting the number from 31 to 24. The Ohio Turnpike also removed E-ZPass gates from 20 plazas so drivers only need to slow down to pass through.

The new system was scheduled to be up and running after the first of the year however, there were a few glitches to work out before it was fully operational. The new toll system went live at 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

According to the Ohio Turnpike Commission’s Communications Director, Charles Cyrill, open road tolling is a big upgrade.

“That means our customers with E-ZPass will be able to travel the entire 241-mile toll road without stopping and traveling at highway speeds,” said Cyrill.

Drivers with E-ZPass save an average 33% on turnpike tolls, according to the commission, and the device is compatible with systems in 17 other states. If you do not have E-ZPass, drivers can still pull a ticket and pay with cash or credit card.

Be warned: If the new system fails to read the E-ZPass transponder drivers could be charged a higher fee. CLICK HERE to learn more about the new toll collection system.

