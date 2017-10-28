Tokyo marks 1,000 days to go before start of 2020 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo marked 1,000 days until the 2020 Olympics on Saturday with a ceremony that included a demonstration of new sports that will debut at the Summer Games.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa were among the dignitaries attending the festivities in the Nihonbashi district in downtown Tokyo.

Four floats numbered 1-0-0-0 were carried through the streets to a main stage where a countdown display was unveiled. Organizers said 15,000 people attended Saturday's event.

In an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal, the IOC has added several new sports to the program.

Saturday's event included demonstrations of three of those sports: 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and BMX freestyle cycling.