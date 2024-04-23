Tokio, N.D., couple plead not guilty to federal charges related to their child's death

Apr. 22—GRAND FORKS — A man and woman from Tokio, North Dakota, are being held for federal charges resulting from their 3-year-old daughter's death in 2022.

Austin Ray Lester and Krissy Louise Hinsley are charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child neglect. Lester, 28, is also charged with assault of a child with a dangerous weapon in Indian country.

Lester and Hinsley are accused of showing "wanton and reckless disregard for human life amounting to gross negligence" and failing to obtain timely medical care for their child, ultimately causing her death, according to the indictment.

They're accused of leaving the child alone and allowing her to access acetaminophen. Lester is accused of assaulting the child with a wooden back scratcher.

Lester's assault charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum of 10 years. Involuntary manslaughter has an eight-year maximum prison sentence; child neglect has a five-year maximum.

Lester and Hinsley made initial appearances on April 19. They've both been appointed legal representation.

Hinsley, 25, is scheduled for a detention hearing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23. Lester's detention hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

They are both scheduled to stand trial on June 25.