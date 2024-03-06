Tokay High teacher in running for state award

Mar. 6—LODI — The California FFA and California Farm Bureau announced this week that Tokay High School teacher Rebecca Freeman has been named on of six finalists for 2023-24 Ag Educator of the Year through Nationwide's "Golden Owl Award."

Nominations were collected from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across California between Sept. 1, 2023 and Jan. 16, 2024.

Freeman will be presented with a plaque and a $500 check at the 2024 State FFA Leadership Conference, March 21 to 24 in Sacramento.

The winner will be announced on stage at the conference and will receive an additional $3,000, along with the Golden Owl Award trophy.