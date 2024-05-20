Tohatchi man charged for deadly shooting on Navajo Reservation

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tohatchi man is charged for a deadly shooting on the Navajo Reservation earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 12, the Navajo Police Department received an emergency call regarding a shooting near Tohatchi, New Mexico, within the Navajo Nation. EMS responded to the coordinates the caller provided and found a female inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. She died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Augustus Benallie, 51, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was arrested on May 13 after stabbing himself with a kitchen knife. He is charged with second-degree murder and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. If convicted of the current charges, Benallie faces up to life in prison.

He is detained pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled in federal court for Monday, May 20.

