Togas didn't catch on as a summer fashion in 1948, but a reporter thought he'd give it a try.

The first day of summer will be June 20, so here is an experiment you might want to duplicate.

In June 1948, after columnist Edith Johnson suggested men wear togas or kilts to stay cool in the Oklahoma heat, reporter Chan Guffey decided to take her advice and give it a try.

Mary Phillips, who has written the column "The Archivist" the past several years for The Oklahoman, wrote in 2016 about Johnson and Guffey and their dual columns.

Guffey reported about his apparel choice on a hot June day and the reactions he received as he stood on the street or visited stores:

Attired in the best toga available, I strolled down Main Street enjoying the light breeze. (Togas are at least 10 degrees cooler inside.) My satisfaction with the world was disturbed only by the whisperings and exclamations of a few stupid people.

Phillips wrote: "According to his report, store clerks were wary of helping him (he successfully purchased a hat and tried on sandals), a man leaving a bar was astounded, and one woman tried to have him arrested for indecent exposure."

"The Archivist" column is featured in The Oklahoman monthly. This is just one of the stories from Oklahoma's past that Phillips has shared.

