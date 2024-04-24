Toddler and woman burned during violent home robbery in Monroe, search for suspect underway

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 2-year-old boy and a woman are being treated for burns after they were attacked during a violent home robbery in Monroe, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at a home on E. Talleyrand Ave.

Monroe Police said the woman was assaulted and robbed as the suspect entered her home. During the robbery, the woman was also burned. A two-year-old boy inside the home was also attacked and suffered second-degree burns to his face and head, police said.

‘Bizarre’: Gastonia native Marine missing from Camp Pendleton

The suspect is described as a younger Black man with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with stripes and a black head wrap. He ran away from the home following the robbery.

Monroe Police said the woman was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated. The toddler was airlifted to Atrium Main and is in stable condition, they said.

Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. Residents can also call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.