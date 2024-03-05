Toddler wandering alone leads police to dead woman in apartment, Florida police say

Police in Florida are investigating the death of a woman found dead in her apartment.

On the afternoon of March 2, a person in an apartment complex called police when they saw a toddler wandering around by themselves, according to a March 5 news release from the Live Oak Police Department.

Officers arrived and were told where the toddler lived, the police department said.

They scooped up the child, but when they walked up to the apartment they noticed the door was open, officers said.

When officers stepped inside they found a woman, 30-year-old Blake Reaves, lying on the floor, police said.

Officers said Reaves had “severe injuries” and was unresponsive before paramedics confirmed her death.

“Observations of the scene lead investigators to determine foul play is present in this incident,” the police department said.

Officers said the toddler was unharmed and is now in the care of family members.

Police did not release any other information about the child, but friends of Reaves said on Facebook that the woman was an “amazing mommy” to her daughter.

The Like Oak Police Department said it would be joined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office in an ongoing investigation of Reaves’ death.

Live Oak is about 85 miles west of Jacksonville.

