Toddler who wandered outside laundromat struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Hartford

A toddler who wandered outside a Hartford laundromat and into the street was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Monday.

The child, a 1½ year old girl, was found unresponsive in the road when police were called just before 11 p.m. to the area of 36 New Britain Ave. after several 911 callers reported that a toddler had been struck by a car, according to Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

The girl was rushed to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Boisvert said in a statement.

Police later found that the toddler had wandered out of an open door at a laundromat and into the road, according to Boisvert.

The driver involved left the area, heading west on New Britain Avenue.

Boisvert said investigators believe the vehicle involved was a 2013 black BMW 328xi, with a Connecticut license plate BD98328.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded to the scene to take over the investigation, which remains “active and ongoing,” Boisvert said.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).