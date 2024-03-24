Toddler suffers 2nd, 3rd degree burns at Florida day care, family says

Related video: A Florida McDonald’s manager suffers burns after a customer throws hot coffee at her.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-month-old in Central Florida faces months of recovery, surgeries, and treatments after 30% of his body was burned while at day care, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

On Feb. 16, the day care reportedly called the toddler’s mom, saying the child was burned from water in a crock pot that was near a highchair he was sitting in.

“It was heartbreaking news,” the toddler’s mom, Eileen Martin-Hildalgo told WESH. “Your life changes completely.”

Martin-Hildalgo said her child will be undergoing treatments for the burns for the next six months at a Gainesville facility.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the child suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on the right side of his body. They said the child is expected to be hospitalized anywhere from six months to a year, according to doctors.

The Melbourne Police Department determined the incident to be accidental and called in the Department of Children and Families.

In a statement to WESH, police said, “The Department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Information regarding investigations is confidential per section 39.202, Florida Statutes.”

The toddler’s father, Julio Ramis, advises parents to always ask questions and to take a good look into any facility and where equipment is kept.

“This is going to be a lifetime care for him. It’s not just for the moment. It’s going to be for a very long time,” Martin-Hidalgo added.

