Toddler son of rodeo star to be taken off life support after driving toy tractor into creek

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, are mourning for their 3-year-old son, Levi, after deciding to remove him from life support following a drowning accident.

On May 21, Levi drove his toy tractor into a Utah river near his home. Rescuers found the toddler unresponsive about a mile downstream. Though Levi opened his eyes two days later, he never regained consciousness after sustaining a severe brain injury.

“Levi Spencer Wright — March 24, 2021-June 02, 2024,” family friend and spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark wrote on Facebook. “The most perfect three year old there ever was. So perfect we didn’t get to keep him. This baby boy moved mountains the last 12 days. He brought so many people together. In a world so dark, we got to see light at the hands of a child. He’s everything his mom and dad could’ve wanted him to be.”

Levi Wright's Mom Announces Family Is 'Letting Him Go.' (@Kallie Wright via Facebook)

In a Facebook post on June 2, Kallie announced that she and Spencer made the decision to withdraw life-sustaining treatment after “multiple conversations with the world’s best neurologists and millions of prayers.”

“Here soon, I’ll climb into bed with my baby and hold him as he falls asleep for the last time on this earth,” Kallie wrote. “I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves!”

“I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again!” she continued. “We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt that this is the best thing we can do for him!”

Kallie included a video of herself and Levi driving around on a piece of agricultural machinery. In the clip, she kisses Levi’s cheek and asks, “Are you my best bud?” to which he replies, “Yeah!”

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on May 21 that a child had driven a toy tractor into a river.

“To whoever decided to spend close to an hour reviving him and not giving up. I’d hug you if I could,” Kallie wrote on Facebook. She referred to all the first responders as “mine and Levi’s angels.”

Kallie posted several updates from the hospital, and said that she and Levi’s dad were exporing different therapies for their son.

“Please for one second don’t think we haven’t fully done our homework, it has been nonstop,” Kallie shared. “I’m going to close with, no parent in this situation ever ‘gives up’ on their child.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com