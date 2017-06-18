Toddler Pulls Loaded Gun From Toy Box During Police Welfare Check: Cops

A toddler pulled out a loaded gun from his toy box while police were doing a welfare check in his Florida home on Tuesday, according to police.

The 3-year-old was reportedly playing with his toys when police and the Florida Department of Children services responded to the residence over neglect allegations and reports that drugs were being sold out of the Boynton Beach home.

While officers were speaking to the boy’s mother, Rosalyn Faniel, 34, the child took the 9mm loaded gun out of his toy box, according to reports.

Officers reportedly found one bullet in the chamber of the gun and the safety was off.

Faniel told officers she had no idea the gun was in the home.

After a search of the home, the officers found a yellow box of 9mm ammunition on top of the refrigerator, according to reports.

Police also reportedly found oxycodone in the home.

No one was injured. Faniel was charged with child neglect.

