Toddler pulled from Chattahoocee River in Valley, father missing

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River took a tragic turn over the weekend when a child was found near Riverview Dam in Valley, Alabama, and the father remains missing. The child, pulled from the river by rescuers, was airlifted to a Columbus hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The incident began with a distress call on Saturday in Troup County, Georgia. Around 2:30 PM, a woman reported her husband and young child hadn’t returned from a kayaking trip on Flat Shoals Creek.

Later, rescuers near Riverview Dam spotted the child in a life-vest. They brought the child to shore, and a medical team responded promptly. The child was then airlifted to a Columbus hospital, with their condition still unknown.

Valley rescuers have temporarily halted the search for the father, planning to resume it first thing Sunday morning.

