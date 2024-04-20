Toddler found wandering southwest Atlanta in diaper Saturday morning, police say

Atlanta police are searching for the parents or guardians of a toddler found wandering around the streets of southwest Atlanta.

Police say they found a child wearing only a diaper at the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW and Windsor St. SW.

They say she is between one and three years old and weighs just 26 pounds.

Investigators say anyone who knows the child or her parents should call 911 so they can reunite.

It’s unclear how the child ended up alone and if police will file any charges.

