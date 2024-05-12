Toddler found walking along Portland street alone; police trying to find family

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young boy was discovered walking up and down a street in Portland by himself Sunday afternoon, sparking a search for his family.

At 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, the Portland Police Department posted on Facebook, saying officers responded to a report about an unattended child walking along Gibson Street.

Authorities said the boy doesn’t talk much, so they have been unable to determine his age, name, or home address. However, he reportedly appears to be roughly 2 or 3 years old.

In a comment posted at 3:46 p.m., police said they canvassed the entire Gibson Street area, with the help of residents, but nobody knew where he lived.

As of this writing, the toddler is safe with law enforcement amid the search for his parents, according to officials. If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

