Toddler drowns in backyard pool, investigation underway by Las Cruces police

A 2-year-old Las Cruces boy died after drowning in a backyard swimming pool, authorities said.

Las Cruces police and fire personnel responded about 9:20 p.m. Monday, June 24, to a home in the 1000 block of Second Street after the boy’s parents found him unresponsive in the pool, Las Cruces Police Department officials said.

The child, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Las Cruces police are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the boy’s drowning, officials said.

Last year in El Paso, a 3-year-old child drowned at Camp Cohen Water Park despite 18 lifeguards being on duty.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 2-year-old Las Cruces boy dies after drowning in backyard pool