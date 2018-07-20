Toddler And Dog Play The Cutest Game Of Fetch Over Backyard Fence

An adorable friendship is blossoming between a toddler and a dog, despite the backyard fence that stands between them.

Video that Chad Nelson shared to Twitter this week shows his 2-year-old son Conway playing fetch over the wooden barrier with a Labrador called Dozer, who lives in the neighboring house.

Conway twice throws a ball over the fence in the clip. Each time, Dozer picks up the ball in his mouth and drops it back over the fence so the game can begin again.

A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2

— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 18, 2018

“It was just a cute thing,” Nelson told KARE 11, where he works as a photojournalist. “We just thought Conway was being cute and our friends would like it and all of sudden it’s being shared to thousands of people.”

By early Friday, the clip had garnered more than 10.3 million views.

Nelson’s friend Erin Richter shot the footage at her home in Savage, Minnesota, as Chad’s family was visiting. Richter’s son, Landon, often enjoys playing the same game with Dozer until “the ball gets full of slobber,” she told BuzzFeed.

Nelson didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment but did reveal in a further tweet how the 20 seconds featured in the clip was just a fraction of the playtime:

It went on for a half hour

— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 19, 2018

He also said his family has two dogs. Sadly for his son, they “don’t play fetch though.”

Unsurprisingly, the clip has gone down well with fellow Twitter users:

