Suspect in Giant Eagle attack that killed toddler used kitchen knife, charges now filed

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A woman suspected of stabbing and killing a 3-year-old boy outside a local grocery store is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The child and his mother were attacked and stabbed outside the Giant Eagle on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.

Officials say around 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, a mother and her son had just finished grocery shopping and appeared to be headed back to their vehicle when a woman wearing all black charged at them with a kitchen knife, stabbing both of them.

Multiple shoppers called 911. Responding officers came to give first aid and quickly arrested Bionca Ellis, 32, of Cleveland, who was found walking toward Dover Center Road, reportedly still holding the weapon.

Ellis was scheduled to be arraigned via video from jail Tuesday afternoon. She has been charged with aggravated murder, according to police.

The victims were rushed to St. John Medical Center in Westlake.

Tuesday morning the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed that 3-year-old Julian Wood of North Olmsted died at the hospital. The child’s 38-year-old mother, Margot Wood, “was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

Police said the attack appeared to be random and that they did not believe the victims had interacted prior to the incident.

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones released an updated statement late Tuesday morning:

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of the three-year-old boy who unfortunately passed away yesterday after being stabbed in a random attack at the North Olmsted Giant Eagle supermarket. This was a terrible tragedy for our entire community. As North Olmsted Mayor, and a mother myself, I cannot fathom what this family must be going through. To lose their youngest child in such a violent and senseless manner is absolutely heartbreaking. I know that all the residents of North Olmsted join me in sharing their profound grief. We are all terribly sorry for their loss and I ask everyone to keep them in thought and prayer. Our police department continues its on-going investigation of the crime as we attempt to begin healing and moving forward. I commend all our safety forces for their compassion and swift response in the wake of this situation. The City will be offering grief counseling to all our employees who are in need of those services. The safety of all our residents continues to be a top priority of my administration.

The police station is just across the street from the Giant Eagle.

Many people in the area were understandably shaken Monday following the attack.

“It’s just crazy,” said shopper Ben Hymes. “Society is going downhill quick.”

“You can’t really trust anybody,” said shopper Randy Adams. “And if you make eye contact with the wrong person you never know if they’re going to physically do something.”

This Giant Eagle is the same store where there was a murder-suicide less than a year ago. It involved a divorced couple.

The Giant Eagle store reopened Tuesday morning.

A Giant Eagle spokesperson released a statement to FOX 8 Tuesday:

We were heartbroken to learn of the passing of the young victim in yesterday’s senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the child, his mother and their loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We thank the North Olmsted Mayor’s Office and the community’s first responders for their unwavering commitment. We are providing counseling services to our store teams and are ready to support our North Olmsted neighbors however we can.

