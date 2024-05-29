Toddler dies in driveway incident

May 29—A Clovis toddler died Saturday night after he was backed over by a car in his grandparents' driveway, police said.

The child's mother told police she was moving the vehicle and did not know the child was outside, Deputy Police Chief Trevor Thron said.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Yucca Avenue.

A neighbor's security camera showed the child exited the residence "shortly after" the mother and crawled behind the vehicle, according to a police crash report.

"At this time, (the driver) started backing up when (the child) was right behind the back passenger tire," the report stated.

The mother found the child after exiting the vehicle.

The child was not breathing when he was transported by emergency workers to Plains Regional Medical Center. The child was reported dead at the hospital.

Thron said the case was under investigation but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday.