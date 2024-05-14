Toddler dies after being hit by car in Boulder parking lot

DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder police are investigating a car crash that killed a child.

On Monday at 5:30 p.m., Boulder Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of 29th Street. Initial reports said the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck struck a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators said the toddler was walking through the parking lot with her father when she was hit.

Boulder police said a witness drove the girl and her father to a hospital where she died a short time later.

Police also confirmed the pickup truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Traffic Officer A. Kicera at KiceraA@bouldercolorado.gov or at 303-441-3300.

