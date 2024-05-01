Toddler in diaper found crossing Route 9 in Berkeley rescued

BERKELEY−A toddler wearing only a diaper walked away from home Tuesday morning and was found crossing Route 9 near Morris Boulevard, police said.

When police responding to that report arrived around 10 a.m., the baby was in the parking lot of Diesel's Subs on Route 9 with people who intervened, Berkeley police said.

Not long later, the child's grandmother, who was watching and then searching for the toddler, arrived to take the baby, police said

Police found that the toddler left the home, about two blocks away from where the child was found, when the door alarm was switched off.

After the investigation, police contacted the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Berkeley police released no further information.

