Todd Leva: It's time we rally to the flag and restore sanity

As November approaches, Trump continues to become further unhinged. Trump is now grifting his zombies into buying $60 Bibles. Within Trump's grifty Bible is a copy of the U.S. Constitution. If we needed any more dripping irony: Jesus and the Constitution is being peddled by an adjudicated rapist, soon to be on trial for buying the silence of a porn star. Here is a man who has no morals, no core principles, no decency, a bottomless pit of depravity.

If you call yourself a Christian even in the loosest of definitions, how much longer can you stand by and watch this charlatan hijack your religion? Not to mention the core tenets of Christ's teachings? If you care about your faith and the fundamental principles that have helped countless, understand you cannot remain on the sidelines any longer. Don’t remain quiet as this “false prophet” turns Christianity into a traveling roadshow of the absurd. Christian leadership can no longer turn a blind eye, watching Trump sow hate instead of love; spew lies instead real truth. If you are in a position of leadership in some form of Christianity, you must rise to the moment. You have a voice, use it.

We cannot "both sides" this issue as if we are facing a policy debate of some sort. For normality to return, we must first agree that democracy must prevail first and foremost. That must be the starting point. Trump does not believe in democracy, that could not be any clearer. Trump believes in doing whatever he has to do to regain power. If Trump wins in 2024, America loses. It is that simple. Trump is not hiding what he wants. We cannot look back and say we were not warned.

“Trumpism” must be defeated in November. This starts with Trump losing again. It also must include a reckoning for House and Senate members who have long ago sold their souls. Every single elected official who has helped Trump fuel the big lie, the countless conspiracy theories, must be replaced by those who believe in democracy as our starting point.

I don’t care if the nation elects Democrats, independents or sane Republicans. What we must exorcise from our body politic is the insanity that we have only seen grow since Trump's arrival. Today you have one of the two major political parties literally celebrating Jan. 6, calling the insurrectionists “hostages.” This is so painful for the men and women of law enforcement who gave so much that day. Disregarding all the evidence to the contrary, somehow, within this cultish party, these traitors have been turned into heroes. It is disgusting. This is a stain on who we strive to be.

Trump represents a moral and mortal threat to America, he is a man with no soul, no ethical guiding compass. Instead, what we see unfolding before our eyes is a sad empty man, a deeply disturbed self-loathing man, a malignant narcissistic sociopath who has never experienced any form of love other than transactional. He is a raving toddler sitting up all night, using his “Truth” social platform to spew his hate and venom, 77 posts just on Easter Sunday alone. His zombies, long past independent thought, lap it up, then help spread his abhorrence.

Trumpism is a disease of thought, a disease that rots those infected from rational thought. The cult mindlessly has pumped hundreds of millions into Trump's various coffers only to have the money dumped out the back door to Trump's lawyers and Melania’s hairdresser. A man who proclaims to be a billionaire does not need to spend a single dime of his own money because he has all the MAGA zombies ready to drain their own bank accounts. It is comically sad.

We need every able-bodied American voter to truly rally to the flag come November. We must vanquish Trump’s cult to the ash heap of history where it belongs. We cannot sit on the sidelines. America as we know it is at risk, not from a foreign threat, but from within.

If we cross the Rubicon and allow Trump back into office, America will never be the same. Once the fascist is installed, good luck de-throning him. I long for the days when we could have rational policy debates. However, until democracy wins, and Trump is defeated once more, we must make sure our republic survives. Defeat Trump in 2024, elect well-meaning rational people that don’t think the 2020 election was stolen nor do they believe that democrats drink the blood of sacrificial children.

— Todd Leva is a resident of Zeeland. Contact him at toddleva@att.net.

