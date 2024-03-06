Todd Gloria leads mayoral race
Todd Gloria is leading the San Diego mayoral race Tuesday night.
MLB The Show 24 will let you create and play as women ballplayers for the first time in the series. This year's edition will arrive on March 19.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
The unknown candidate defeated Biden to earn three delegates.
Payback for the Lipscomb transfer came in the form of a running one-handed floater in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.
An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Tyler Kolek will miss Marquette’s final two games of the regular season, including a battle against No. 2 UConn on Wednesday night.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
Live results from the Associated Press from North Carolina's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Uncertainty over Fed interest rate cuts and the continued strength of tech stocks has brought caution to the market.
Anthony Edwards missed the start of the Timberwolves’ game Monday night at the Target Center by accident.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
Live results from the Associated Press from Tennessee's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Harness Wealth, which started in 2018 primarily offering financial advice to startup founders and employees, has expanded into the tax advisory space and raised a $17 million extension to its Series A round, bringing that financing to $32 million. It is offering a new tax advisory platform that, it says, powers the practices of leading tax advisors and enables an integrated service to solve the financial complexities of its consumer clients. The Harness offering also has two other components, serving as a marketplace for discovery of advisers and services and consumer financial insight tools.
The Colts weren't going to let one of their core players hit free agency.
Gold hit new highs on Tuesday on expectations that major central banks will start cutting interest rates this year.
Live results from the Associated Press from Virginia's primary elections on Super Tuesday.