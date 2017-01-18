Today's News: Jan. 17, 2017

—President Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier serving 35 years for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks. More here

—More than 52 people were killed and 120 wounded Tuesday after a refugee camp was mistakenly bombed by a military jet in Rann, northeastern Nigeria. More here

—We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).



Read more from The Atlantic:

This article was originally published on The Atlantic.