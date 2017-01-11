Today's News: Jan. 11, 2017

—President-elect Donald Trump holds his first news conference today in six months—a day after fresh, and unsubstantiated, allegations linking him to Russia.

—Rex Tillerson and Elaine Chao, Trump’s nominees for secretary of state and transportation secretary, respectively, appear before Senate panels for their confirmation hearings.

—And in case you missed President Obama’s farewell speech last night, here’s a recap.

——We’re tracking the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).



