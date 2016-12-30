Today's News: Dec. 30, 2016

—Russian President Vladimir Putin said he won’t expel U.S. diplomats despite being urged to do so by his Foreign Ministry as a retaliation for a similar move Thursday by the United States. More here

—The ceasefire in Syria is appearing to hold despite sporadic clashes. More here

—We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).



Read more from The Atlantic:

This article was originally published on The Atlantic.