    Today's News: Dec. 26, 2016

    The Atlantic

    —Tributes pour in for George Michael, the singer who died Sunday at age 53.

    —Russian authorities continue the search for the bodies of 92 people aboard a military transport plane that crashed in the Black Sea.

    —We’re live-blogging the news stories of the day below. All updates are in Eastern Standard Time (GMT -5).

      

    Read more from The Atlantic:

    This article was originally published on The Atlantic.