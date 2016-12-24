Today's News: Dec. 24, 2016

—Tunisian authorities have arrested three men in connection with the December 19 attack in Berlin, including the nephew of prime suspect Anis Amri, whom police shot and killed Friday in Milan.

—Actress Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care after an apparent heart attack aboard a plane on Friday.

—Lockheed Martin’s CEO says she told President-elect Donald Trump she would keep the cost of the F-35 fighter down.

—It’s Christmas somewhere. NORAD, the U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command, is tracking Santa Claus’ progress across the globe here.

