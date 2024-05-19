‘Today is a victory moment’: Washington County church holds first service since being hit by tornado

Crossroads Ministries in Finleyville opened its doors on May 19 after an EF-2 tornado damaged the church a week earlier.

>>> Tornado hits Washington County church, damages roof while 100 people are inside

“My sermon today is The Promises of God After a Tornado. While we were here, I was able to give the Promises of God in a Tornado. That wasn’t my plan,” Pastor Ken Barner said.

Pastor Barner was giving a sermon on Saturday to 100 other churchgoers when the tornado ripped through Finleyville, damaging the church’s roof, office building, and steeple.

“Our church family here has been resilient,” Barner said. “Slagel Roofing is part of the church; he came in and went guns blazing to get this to the place where we can have services today.”

Pastor Barner said it’s been humbling and overwhelming to see the community come together to get the church open, but much of the building still can’t be used.

“God is good. That is the one thing that we have to say. God is good,” churchgoer Cindy Lowden said. “He protected everyone that was here that night, and he got us back in church in a week, and we’re excited about that.”

“I think most people are eager to get here. Most people want to see their church. This is their church. They love coming,” Barner said. “And we love the Lord, so we’re here to celebrate our God and a victory. Today is a victory moment.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down near Allegheny County Airport ‘He was very much deceased’: Homeowner defending wife uses knife to fatally cut gunman Teen boy hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘Rush to Crush Cancer’ kicks off with a walk of cancer survivors and supporters DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts