TODAY’s ‘Sweets 16' Bracket: Vote for your favorite sugary treats

March Madness is in full swing and many of us are feeling that thrill of victory — or the very real agony of defeat. If your bracket is bruised and busted, we've got a better and sweeter way to stay in the game. In honor of the NCAA Sweet 16 tournament, we're rolling out our "Sweets 16" bracket — and we're calling on you to weigh in on which sugary treats deserve a place in your bracket every day this week.

Vote for your favorite treats below — and then tune in tomorrow to see which sweets are moving up to the next bracket.

Ready to satisfy your sweet tooth? Try one of these spring recipes.

No-Churn Grasshopper Ice Cream by Kayla Hoang

Siri's Lemon Bars by Siri Daly

Snickerdoodle Blondies by Sheela Prakash

This article was originally published on TODAY.com