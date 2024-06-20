TODAY: SpaceX will try third time to launch Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX will try again Thursday to get a Falcon 9 rocket off a launch pad along Florida’s Space Coast.

The SES ASTRA 1P mission will send a communications satellite into orbit.

The company postponed the launch Wednesday because of uncooperative weather.

It was the second time that the launch was pushed back.

Liftoff for Falcon 9 is now scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Due to ongoing unfavorable weather at the launch and recovery sites, now targeting Thursday, June 20 for Falcon 9’s launch of the @SES_Satellites ASTRA 1P mission from Florida. The ~3-hour window opens at 5:35 p.m. ET → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 19, 2024

