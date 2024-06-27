WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

The rocket carried another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit for the company’s global high-speed internet network.

The rocket took off at 7:14 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Following the launch, Falcon 9′s first stage booster landed on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions,” a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

