Today: SpaceX launches 22 satellites to low-Earth orbit

SpaceX crews are preparing to launch 22 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday.

The satellites will be launched to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX said it is targeting a launch at 1:15 p.m., and backup opportunities will be available until 5:01 p.m.

SpaceX said opportunities will also be available on June 24, starting at 1:00 p.m.

This is the 11th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission, including the launches of Crew-6, mPOWER-B, USSF-124, and seven Starlink missions.

SpaceX said that following the stage separation, the first stage will land on a shortfall of a Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

