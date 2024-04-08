Today is the solar eclipse. Here's how to safely view it from south-central Pennsylvania

Today the solar eclipse will be visible - if it's not cloudy - in the sky over south-central Pennsylvania.

Adams, Lebanon and York counties are not in the path of totality, where the moon's shadow completely covers the sun, but observers in this area will see more than 90 percent of the solar eclipse if the weather conditions are favorable.

"This is the must-see astronomy event," Brian Lada, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.com said recently. "If you're going to see one, this is it."

Some school districts plan to take students outside to witness the celestial event. Others have called for an early dismissal or a virtual day.

It also has prompted changes to high school athletic schedules.

A few events are planned in the area.

What time is the solar eclipse in south-central Pennsylvania?

Times to view the solar eclipse will vary depending on where observers are located.

According to TimeandDate.com, here are the times to view the solar eclipse in south-central Pennsylvania:

Partial eclipse begins at 2:05 p.m.

Maximum eclipse begins at 3:21 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends at 4:33 p.m.

The best time to look at it will be 3:21 p.m.

Observers should look to the southwest, about halfway up in the sky, to see it, said Todd Ullery, planetarium director for the York County Astronomical Society and solar system ambassador for NASA.

Don't forget to wear proper eye protection − special solar glasses or welders glass No. 14 − while viewing it, he said.

An alternative to glasses is to take a colander outside and let the sunlight pass through the holes, Ullery said. View the shadow on the ground to see the crescents.

Watch a livestream of the solar eclipse

If you can't see the solar eclipse, you can watch the show through a USA Today livestream video.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Today is the solar eclipse in south-central Pa. How to watch it