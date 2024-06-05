TODAY: Rep. Bracy to give update on lawsuit against another lawmaker

A local state senator plans to speak Wednesday about a lawsuit he’s drafted against another lawmaker.

Rep. Randolph Bracy represents parts of Orange County.

He is accusing state Sen. Geraldine Thompson of never living in the senate district that she represents.

Channel 9 has reached out to Thompson but has not heard back.

Bracy plans to discuss his claims during a press conference around 10 a.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at Bracy's news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

