Today is the last day to vote absentee in West Virginia

The deadline for residents of West Virginia to request an absentee ballot for the May 14 Primary Election is today, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by county clerks by the close of business today. Early voting, meanwhile, continues through Saturday.

Qualified voters are eligible to vote absentee by mail if they meet one of the reasons listed in West Virginia law. Additionally, active-duty military, along with their spouses and dependents, voters with disabilities that prevent them from voting in person or by mail, and qualified emergency responders have the option to vote electronically. West Virginia law also allows for emergency absentee voting under limited circumstances involving unanticipated medical emergencies.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said an absentee ballot application must be received at the county clerk's office by the close of business today. Applications may be hand-delivered, emailed, faxed, or sent by mail to the voter's county clerk. Applications sent by mail but not received by the county clerk by the close of business on Wednesday cannot be processed, according to state law.

"There is no reason that any registered voter should miss the opportunity to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 14 Primary Election," Warner said Tuesday. "West Virginia offers voters more ways to cast a ballot than any other state in the nation."

In-person early voting is open to all registered West Virginia voters, and it is currently taking place daily during the county clerk's regular business hours. In addition, early voting is available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on this Saturday, May 11.

The Mercer County Voter's Registration Office had received 290 absentee ballots as of Tuesday, Chief Registrar Marie Hill said. A total of 1,782 early votes had been cast at the county's early polling places since the start of early voting last week. On Tuesday, the courthouse had 130 votes, the Covenant Baptist Church had 63, the Bluefield polling place had 42 and Bluewell had 46.

Voters registered with a recognized party in the state are only permitted to vote their party's ballot in the primary election. Non-affiliated voters will be given a nonpartisan ballot unless they request a partisan ballot of their choice at the polls or on their absentee application.

Voters will decide a host of local and statewide races on May 14.

Some of the non-partisan races will be decided at that time, including school board, judgeship and magistrate races, along with the Mercer County school levy vote.

Races on the ballot include the Mercer County Commission contest.

Candidates who have filed for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission include Karen Champion Pendleton of Princeton who filed as a Republican and Stephanie Dempsey of Bluefield, who also filed as a Republican. Brian Blankenship has also filed as a Republican for the District 2 county commission seat. Republican Carl Calfee and Republican Jeremiah Nelson have also filed for the District 2 seat.

In another Mercer County race, Paul Hodges has filed in the non-partisan Division 3 Mercer County Board of Education race. Jim Bailey has filed for Division 1 on the board of education.

Other candidate filings to date in Mercer County include Alan Christian, who filed as a Republican to run for sheriff of Mercer County. Incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran has filed for re-election.

Two candidates have filed for the Republican nomination for assessor. They are incumbent Assessor Lyle Cottle and Tommy Bailey, the current sheriff of Mercer County.

Six candidates have filed in the non-partisan magistrate race. The candidates are Alvin Marchant, who filed in Division 5, and incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder (Division 4), Keith Compton (Division 3), Mike Flanigan (Division 1), Susan Honaker (Division 2), William Holroyd (Division 5) and Sandra Dorsey (Division 5).

Incumbent Circuit Court Judges William J. Sadler (Division 2) and Mark Wills (Division 3) have filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 13. Kelli Harshbarger, an assistant prosecuting attorney, attorney Derrick Lefler and attorney Ryan Flanigan have filed in Division 1 of the 13th Judicial circuit. The judgeship became vacant when Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope retired on Dec. 31, 2023.

Angela Walters, who Gov. Jim Justice appointed to the 12th Family Circuit Court, Division 2, serving Mercer and McDowell counties in November 2023, has filed to run for the judgeship. Cathy Wallace has filed to run for the 12th Circuit Family Court, Division 2, judgeship. Adam B. Wolfe has also filed to run for the 12th Family Court, Division 2. Anthony Bisaha has filed to run in the race for Family Court Circuit 12, Division 1 and Lisa Kay Clark has filed to run for Family Court Circuit 12, Division 3.

In McDowell County, incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett has filed for re-election as a Democrat.

Incumbent McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy has filed for re-election as a Democrat.

Sherry Burton, Democrat, has filed to run for McDowell County Assessor.

Danny Mitchell, Mark Shelton, Richard Vandyke and Ronald Blevins filed in the non-partisan McDowell County magistrate race.

John Callaway, Margaret Beavers, Georgia West, Ed Evans, Kendrick King and Joey Proffitt have filed in the non-partisan McDowell County Board of Education contest.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Rick Murensky filed for re-election in the non-partisan Judicial Circuit 12 (Division 1) in McDowell County.

Republicans Dewayne Dotson and Ronnie G. Stacy have filed for the McDowell County Commission race.

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann and Republican Kevin A. Mann have filed for the county commission; Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney. Republicans Michael Heller and Scott Miller have filed to run for sheriff.

In the nonpartisan race for Monroe County magistrate, Frank C. Basile has filed for Division 2 and Kevin L. Miller has filed for Division 1.

In the nonpartisan race for the Monroe County Board of Education, Sabrina Stutts and William "Bill" Miller have filed for the western district. Scott Womack and Sally Wallace have filed for the central district.

Democrat David O. Holz has filed to run for Monroe County Surveyor.

Carolyn Joy Miller has filed to run for the non-partisan post of Conservation District Supervisor.

