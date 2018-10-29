Today on Inside Edition: Couple Says They Found Recording Device in Cruise Room; Latest on Pittsburgh Gunman

A couple who says they found a camera in their room spoke exclusively to Inside Edition.

Two days after a gunman opened fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue congregation, killing 11, his neighbors told Inside Edition he was a ghost who kept to himself. Read what they had to say here.

Robert Bowers, 46, is accused of opening fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue, just blocks from the real-life home of Fred Rogers, the host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." His son spoke to Inside Edition Monday.

"I'm so sorry it happened in the neighborhood that I grew up in," John Rogers said. Read the full story here.

Also on Inside Edition, a security expert shared tips for what to do if a gunman opens fire in a place of worship. See his advice here.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their overseas tour. On Monday, Meghan shared her leftovers from a New Zealand cafe with children she met outside.

And in an Inside Edition exclusive, a couple says they found a recording device in the room of their cruise ship. The cruise company has said an investigation was launched and the device was a "video transmitter" that was not on. Click here for more of their story.

