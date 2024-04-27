TODAY: Harmony Public Schools hosting job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony Public Schools, which bills itself as the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a job fair Saturday, April 27.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Harmony School of Science-El Paso, 1730 Joe Battle Blvd.

Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Prescreening/interviews will take place on-site.

Participants may also pre-register in advance at https://www.harmonytx.org/jobfair.

Candidates can also preview current openings at https://harmonytx.org/Jobs.

Harmony says is average teacher salary is $67,000 with some teachers earning up to $100,000 with additional bonuses for experience, “hard-to-teach” subjects, club sponsorship and other incentives.

Harmony also offers early release at 1 p.m. on Fridays each week.

