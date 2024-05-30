Today, use cell phones, not land lines, to call 911 in an emergency

May 30—If you need to call 911 today, use a cell phone not a land line.

According to a news release issued by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, earlier today, it and Clinton County Communications received notification of a land line 911 outage, impacting a vast majority of the state of Iowa, including all of Clinton County.

"This temporary '9ii' outage is only affecting 'land lines,' the release says. "Anyone needing to report an emergency or in need of an emergency response from law enforcement, fire or EMS are being asked to call 911 from a cellular telephone. Currently, all cellular telephone lines are able to make 911 calls."

The cause of the 911 landline outage has been identified, but there is no estimated time of repair.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and Clinton County Communications will update the community through social media and other media outlets, when the 911 landline has been repaired and is back in service.