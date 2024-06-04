TODAY: 4 rescued sea turtles to be released in Volusia County

Four juvenile green sea turtles will be making their way into the ocean on Tuesday.

Hop Yard, Smoked Gouda, Orkney, and Quark were rescued from Volusia County waters in February and March after they were found stranded.

The Marine Science Center has been treating them ever since.

Read: Rising temperatures threaten sea turtle population in Florida, researchers say

They are set to be released into the sea at 3 p.m. at the Beach Street Ramp in Ponce Inlet.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.