TODAY: 1st woman, Hispanic surgeon general to talk at Burrell College

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first woman and first Hispanic to serve as the surgeon general of the United States is scheduled will speak to students Sunday, March 3 at the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces.

Dr. Antonia Novello will speak to Burrell students about her career in service.

The event will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Burrell College campus at 3501 Arrowhead Dr. in Las Cruces.

Novello, a native of Puerto Rico, was appointed surgeon general by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and served until 1993.

Novello is also promoting her new biography “Duty Calls: Lessons Learned from an Unexpected Life of Service.”

“The memoir tells of challenges faced and overcome, of resilience and perseverance, and of shattering glass ceilings and opening doors for future generations of leaders,” according to a news release sent out by Burrell.

Novello also served as Burrell`s first keynote speaker at the college’s inaugural white coat ceremony in August 2016.

Novello is a kidney specialist and vaccination advocate.

Before serving as surgeon general, she served for two decades at the National Institutes of Health, where she took a role in drafting national legislation regarding organ transplantation.

