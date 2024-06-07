Tod Stephens: The Dirt: Monroe luxury apartments getting upgrade

Jun. 6—Opened at the end of last year, the Millennium Monroe apartments represented a mix of living and commercial spaces.

But according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane, the property at 2002 N. Monroe St., could offer more economic options.

Next to the four-story, mixed-use apartment building could be a pizza restaurant, coffee house and brewery, according to previous Spokesman reports and construction plans.

The Depot at Millennium Monroe is planned to be about 5,000-square-feet of commercial and retail space.

If completed, the building will include space for a commercial kitchen, dining hall, multiple retail vendors and a mezzanine.

The cost of construction is estimated at $250,000, according to plans.

The project would be part of a larger plan to develop the other half of the block the Millennium Monroe apartments sits on.

Sandwiched between Lincoln, Monroe, Knox and Shannon, the block is planned to house headquarters for Spokane coffee shop, Indaba, and a Ballard Pizza Co. location, which has restaurants in Seattle and Woodinville, Washington.

Sacred Heart renovation

Interventional radiologists may soon have new equipment to help diagnose and treat diseases at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

According to a permit application submitted to the city of Spokane, the nonprofit hospital is planning a $1.2 million renovation to its intervention radiology department.

The medical specialty mostly performs minimally invasive procedures using x-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, catheters or wires.

Work to the building at 101 W. 8th Ave. will call for a full renovation of a roughly 1,400-square-foot area to allow for more equipment, according to the application.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction is the listed contractor for the project designed by Spokane architectural firm. Bernardo Wills.

Renovation of Catalyst

The Catalyst Project opened as a transitional housing project in December 2022 after millions of dollars of remodeling was completed to the former Quality Inn.

Since it opened at 4301 W. Sunset Blvd., the building has undergone a number of renovation projects including updating its bathrooms, electrical and security systems.

But last week, an application was to submitted to the city of Spokane to obtain renovation permits for a two phased project that would update plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems.

According to the application, the project is estimated to cost the for-profit organization about $100,000.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction is the listed contractor for the project designed by Spokane architectural firm NAC Architecture.

Spokane Police Academy addition

The City of Spokane Police Academy is planning an expansion to its location at 2302 N. Waterworks St.

Near Felts Field, the project its planned to add about 3,500 square feet of space to the building.

Submitted to the city of Spokane last week, plans show the project will add classroom and office space and cost about $1.6 million to construct.

No contractor has been named yet but Design West Architects of Spokane designed to project.